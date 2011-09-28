Audi Commerical Reminds Us Of America's Crumbling Infrastructure

There’s no denying the poor shape of America’s roads. You don’t have to drive far to find torn up tires on the side of the interstate or crater-sized potholes. Audi’s new TV ad, “The Road,” makes its point by reminding us of the cracked, distracted roadways we live with day in, day out.



Selling a car on fear seems to be the main point of the ad, with blaring trucks bearing down on you and newspaper-reading commuters slipping past at highway speeds. It might be a cheap way to sell Audi’s new route-panning and information systems that are being built into the A6, but the world is actually a scary place. Especially if you live in Florida, Ohio, and parts of Texas.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post originally appeared at Jalopnik.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.