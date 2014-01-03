Audi Thinks Driving A Luxury Car Is Like Losing Your Virginity --  And Urges Abstinence

Audi Two luxury car virgins explain why people should wait for an Audi.

It would seem that an ad based on the idea of abstinence would be the absolute wrong way to target young professionals in 2014, but that’s exactly what Audi has done in a new ad bashing competitors BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The ad is titled “Luxury Car Abstinence” and shows various well-to-do young people speaking to the camera about their struggles to resist the temptation of driving a shiny new Beamer or Benz.

Instead, they profess a desire to wait for a more meaningful human-car relationship, with an Audi. At the end, rock music plays alongside footage of the new Audi A3, and viewers are told “Don’t regret your first luxury car. The uncompromised Audi A3.”

Highlights include a man with his face blurred out describing how his life was ruined by a tryst with a non-Audi, and another man who quits a new job because the company car it offered him was a Mercedes-Benz.

The upshot, apparently, is that everyone who drives a BMW is a slut, and anyone willing to accept a free Mercedes-Benz is a tasteless pauper willing to humiliate themselves just to get from point A to point B.

