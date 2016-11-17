The forbidden Audi is finally coming to America

Audi Audi S5 Sportback.

The Audi A5 Sportback is forbidden fruit for US car buyers.

In the automotive universe, the Sportback isn’t forbidden fruit in the Biblical sense, but rather is one of the car’s enthusiasts want, but aren’t available in specific markets.

As globalization takes over the automotive industry, there are few and few pieces of “forbidden fruit” left US car buyers to pine after.

Past members of the club such as the Nissan GT-R and Subaru WRX STI have all gone global.

For a decade, one of those cars has been the Audi A5 Sportback compact four-door coupe.

As the little brother of the Audi’s highly successful A7, the A5 Sportback was available in most major markets around the world except the US and Canada.

But that’s all about to change.

On Wednesday, Audi finally confirmed ahead of the 2016 LA Auto Show that the Sportback will finally be sold in the US alongside the two-door A5 coupe.

In the US, the A5 Sportback will be powered by a 2.0 litre, 252 horsepower, turbocharged, inline-four-cylinder shared with the A4 sedan as well as the Q5 and Porsche Macan crossovers. A sportier S5 variant will also be available. It will be powered by a 3.0 litre, TFSI V6 unit pushing out 354 horsepower. Both versions of the Sportback will be capable performers with the standard A5 capable of sprinting to 60mph in a brisk 5.7 seconds while the more powerful S5 can make the same sprint in just 4.5 seconds.

The A5 is paired with Audi’s stellar 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the S5 will come with a new 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Both version will be available with Audi’s world-famous Quattro-branded all-wheel-drive system.

Inside, the Sportback’s interior will bear a heavy resemblance to the A5 coupe and the A4 sedan on which it is based. This means Audi’s fantastic virtual cockpit and infotainment system will be available.

Audi Audi A5 interior.

The Audi A5/S5 Sportback made its world debut in September. Until Wednesday’s announcement, no press material for the models were available on Audi’s US media site. At the same time, Audi of America’s official stance for past couple of months on the Sportback’s arrival in the US has been “unconfirmed”.

Even though, Car and Driver, citing Audi sources in Germany, reported that the A5 was indeed heading to America.

Regardless, the long-awaited arrival of the A5 Sportback is now upon us. Which brings us to the next member of the “forbidden” club — The Audi RS6 Avant superwagon. Your move Audi!

The A5/S5 Sportback will arrive in US dealerships next spring as a 2018 model. Audi has not announced official pricing for the Sportback.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.