Watch An Audi A4 Weave Through Traffic Using Adaptive Cruise Control

The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) setting was released a few years back, but until recently it was only available in high-end luxury vehicles like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi. Consumers had to ask for the extra option and pay about $1,500 for it to be included. Now it is appearing in most car makes and models.



Aside from making life behind the wheel easier, studies have shown ACC to reduce traffic drastically with a 20% to 37.5% reduction in cumulative travel time, according to the New York Times. ACC also includes a safety measure that alerts the driver when a fender bender is imminent, tightening the seat belt and priming the air bags in preparation.

It’s nice to read about but to really get a sense of what it is and what it does, you have to see it in action. Below is a video of an Audi A4 using the Adaptive Cruise Control setting. Note the blurbs about what exactly the car is doing as the driver progresses through the traffic.



