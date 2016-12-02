The new A4 sedan is the best Audi ever made

In the 1980’s, the Audi Quattro revolutionised rally racing. In the 1990s, the TT became an instant style icon. In the 2000s, the striking R8 supercar became Iron Man’s ride of choice. More recently, the German brand has turned out one industry-leading-model after another in the form of stalwarts such as the Q5, the Q7, and RS7. All of which are absolutely brilliant vehicles.

This autumn, Audi dropped off brand new 2017 A4 2.0T quattro S tronic sedan clad in Manhattan Grey Metallic paint for Business Insider to check out. It was our first encounter with the company’s new 5th generation A4 sedan. To say we were impressed by the car would be an understatement.

After just a few days with the new A4, one thing became crystal clear to BI’s transportation team — this new 2017 A4 is the best car Audi has ever made. Yes, it’s that good!

No, the new A4 isn’t as evocative as the R8. Nor does it have the mind-bending performance of the RS7. The compact luxury sedan certainly doesn’t have the vaunted racing pedigree of the Quattro. (The A4 has been known to hold its own as a touring car racer in Europe and the UK.) But what the A4 does have going for it, is the ability to do everything Audi and its consumers need it to do with spectacular effectiveness and efficiency.

As my colleague Matt DeBord put it, “The A4 ticks all of the boxes you can tick, but it doesn’t create any new ones.”

The brand new A4 sedan starts at a competitive $47,058 while our option-laden test car came with an as-tested price tag of $73,183.

Here’s a closer look at the 2017 Audi A4.

Photos by Hollis Johnson unless otherwise credited.

For two decades, the A4 has been Audi's answer to... Audi ... BMW's all-conquering 3-Series and... BMW ... The Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Mercedes-Benz Even though the 4th generation A4 served Audi well, after 8 years on the market, it was feeling a bit dated. Audi Which is why Audi introduced the new 5th generation A4 for the 2017 model year. Hollis Johnson The new A4 is built on VW Group's highly-touted MLB Evo platform which also unpins... Hollis Johnson ... The Audi Q7 and... Hollis Johnson ... Bentley Bentayga SUVs. Bentley Styling wise, the new A4 is elegantly understated. It's the latest evolution of the modern design language that's come to define the brand in recent years. Hollis Johnson Up front, Audi's trademark hexagonal Singleframe grille grows in magnitude to become even more prominent. It's flanked by a pair of Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lamps. Hollis Johnson The rear end of the car is highlighted by a tastefully executed, integrated deck-lid spoiler along with LED taillights and dual exhausts. Hollis Johnson While the exterior of the A4 may best be described as handsomely restrained in its execution, the cabin, on the other hand, is a no-holds-barred high-tech masterpiece. Hollis Johnson This starts with the Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument display that comes as part of our test car's $11,596 Prestige package. Hollis Johnson The 12.3 inch high-definition LCD is controlled via steering wheel-mounted buttons located to the right of the Audi logo. Hollis Johnson The Virtual Cockpit is fully configurable and presents the driver with all of the requisite telemetry along with a massive navigation map and multi-media menus. Powered by a NVIDIA quad-core processor, the system's presentation is crisp and the operation is seamless. First found on the new TT sports car and R8 supercars, it's a system we have thoroughly enjoyed in every one of our encounters with it. Hollis Johnson Also in-front of the driver is an optional heads-up display. Hollis Johnson The center stack of our test car features an optional 8.3-inch touchscreen running Audi's MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system. The A4 comes standard with a 7.0 inch screen. Hollis Johnson The center screen can also be operated using Audi's trusty rotary controller with an integrated script pad along with a voice command system designed to mimic the control logic of a smart phone. Hollis Johnson Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow the occupants to control the infotainment system from their phones. Hollis Johnson Our test car came equipped with an upgraded 19-speaker, 755 watt Bang & Olufson surround sound system. Hollis Johnson Below the infotainment screen are the controls for the ventilated seats and multi-zone climate control. There are also a pair of obligatory cup holders along with the car's push-button starter. Hollis Johnson In addition, the A4 is available with built-in 4G LTE connectivity, a top view camera system, adaptive cruise control, active lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition. Hollis Johnson There's also Audi's smart key. Hollis Johnson Over all, the A4's cabin is as quiet, refined, and plush as one has come to expect from a top-line Audi product. The black leather seats in our test felt soft to the touch and offered more than adequate bolstering for both leisurely jaunts down the highway and dynamic drives on twisty country roads. Hollis Johnson Under the hood is a 2.0 litre, 252 horsepower, turbocharged, inline-four-cylinder engine that's shared with the A6, Q5, and Porsche Macan. The gutsy motor is truly impressive. Hollis Johnson It's paired with Audi's 7-speed S-tronic twin-clutch transmission and Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system. Hollis Johnson For the 5th generation A4, Audi engineers managed to shave as much as 99 pounds off the car using lightweight aluminium-hybrid construction. The result is a car that's more nimble to drive and a little easier on the fuel budget. Hollis Johnson On the road, our A4 felt powerful and confident. The 2.0 litre motor delivers its 273 lb. ft. of twisting power at an easily accessible 1,600 rpm. As a result, the Audi accelerates off the line with great urgency, taking advantage of the little-engine's broad power band. According to Audi, the quattro equipped A4 is capable of sprinting to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds and reach an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. Hollis Johnson Through the corners, our A4's all-wheel-drive grip allowed it to remain remarkably neutral. Only when pushed really hard does the under-steering tendencies of its front-wheel-drive biased chassis appear. Hollis Johnson Drivers can also select from a series of driving modes that can vary the car's throttle response and steering assistance. In addition, the system can configure the A4's optional adjustable dampers based on the needs of the driving conditions. Hollis Johnson At the end of the day, does A4 offer the exhilaration and over-the-top style of its iconic Audi forefathers? No. But what the A4 does offer is world-class tech functionality, a dynamic driving experience, handsome styling, and an impressively luxurious cabin executed to the level of success unseen in any other Audi product. Hollis Johnson All in all, the 2017 Audi A4 is everything you could possible want in a modern compact luxury sedan. And it's the best car Audi has ever made. Hollis Johnson

