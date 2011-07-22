Audemars Piguet Watch To Support Japan With GINZA7 Watches

The March 2011 series of disasters in Japan really sucked for them, and it still sucks for them.



It was like a triple play of Armageddon leaving even Godzilla offering to help pick up the rubble. Joking aside, much of Japan is in bad shape – though the country is help together by the people’s pride and cultural ability to survive and thrive after disaster strikes.

As is the case with most all natural disasters, entities both private and public come to help. Corporations like to hold special events or create special products to aid recovery causes. Are these actions commercially driven? Sure, but it is the thought that counts, right. Japan has always been a healthy market for Audemars Piguet and now, about six months after the fact when Japan is still in recovery mode, AP has launched two money raising charity programs. Oh, and worth noting is that Audemars Piguet will not charge for labour fixing any AP watches that may have been damaged as an effect of the disaster in Japan. Check with AP for more details on this.

The first cool thing is the release of a new limited edition Royal Oak Offshore timepiece set called the “Ginza7” (Ginza 7) These will be two separate watches, each limited to 200 pieces, the sale of which will help the Japanese Red Cross. The first watch is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Ginza7 (ref. 26180ST.OO.D101CR.01) Stainless Steel and the second is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Ginza7 Forged Carbon (ref. 26205AU.OO.D002CR.01). The watches are both 42mm wide are pretty much standard AP ROO watches in terms of specs and design. Unique here are the dials and the casebacks.

