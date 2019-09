The Aussie dollar is up 4.44% over the Japanese yen in today’s trading, partly due to the to growing belief that the mining tax won’t have teeth in Australia, though mainly becaue everyone is having an optimistic day.



And of course the move looks really dramatic against the yen, which folks always sell off when they’re feeling good.

