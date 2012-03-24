Everyone Wins On The Auction Site YouNeverLose.Com

Now there’s an auction website where everyone wins.



YouNeverLose.com provides an incentive to people who want to get major discounts at some of their favourite retailers without fearing losing something in the process.

Here’s how it works:

1. Purchase rewards points in $25 dollar increments. Each dollar = one point.

2. Choose from a list of gift cards and use your rewards points as bids.

3. If you win, you can score a $25 card for a super low price (in P. Mungi’s case below: $1.77).

4. But if you lose, you can redeem the $25 you spent on bids for a gift card to any retailer of your choice.

As of today, here’s what’s on offer: