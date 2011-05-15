AUCTION OF THE DAY: $531,000 Worth Of Art Owned By "CEO Of Fraud" Richard Scrushy Is On Sale Today

Julie Zeveloff
Richard Scrushy was the infamous “CEO of fraud” who was ordered to pay shareholders $2.9 billion after the unravelling of a massive scheme at his company, HealthSouth.He once owned a yacht, two Cessna planes and a $6.2 million waterfront estate in Alabama.

Now he’s serving seven years in jail for a conviction in a state government bribery case that’s entirely separate from the shareholder fraud.

Lots of his fancy toys have already been auctioned off.

But parts of his incredible art collection, which included multiple Miros, Renoirs, and rare Picasso prints, hit the auction block at Freeman’s Auctioneers in Philadelphia today.

The 16 pieces from his estate are expected to bring in as much as $531,000, all of which will go to HealthSouth shareholders.

PABLO PICASSO: Tete de Femme No. 5 ESTIMATE: $30,000 to $40,000

PABLO PICASSO: Portrait de Femme de Profil ESTIMATE: $50,000 to $80,000

PIERRE-AUGUSTE RENOIR: Enfants Jouant a la Balle ESTIMATE: $50,000 to $80,000

DONALD ROLLER WILSON: Cookie...(Near on Easter Morning...Looking Down the Hallway ESTIMATE: $15,000 to $20,000

MARC CHAGALL: L'Echelle au Ciel ESTIMATE: $50,000 to $70,000

JOAN MIRO: L'Oiseau Mongol ESTIMATE: $10,000 to $15,000

JOAN MIRO: La Bague D'Aurore (four colour etchings) ESTIMATE: $15,000 to $20,000

JOAN MIRO: Polypheme ESTIMATE: $4,000 to $6,000

SALVADOR DALI: Paradiso ESTIMATE: $40,000 to $60,000

MARC CHAGALL: L'Ange au Chandelier ESTIMATE: $5,000 to $7,000

MARC CHAGALL: L'Arc en Ciel ESTIMATE: $20,000 to $30,000

MARC CHAGALL: Grande Corniche from Fugue ESTIMATE: $20,000 to $30,000

PATRICK HUGHES: Neat Piet ESTIMATE: $20,000 to $30,000

DONALD ROLLER WILSON: Carrie's and Don's Uncle Eric's Birthday Dinner at Don's ESTIMATE: $15,000 to $20,000

SCOTT PRIOR: An Artist's Windowsill ESTIMATE: $2,000 to $3,000

