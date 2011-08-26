Indian Relics To Be Auctioned Off In London

Photo: Bonhams

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, Mysore’s maharaja from 1902 – 1940 and (then) one of the wealthiest men in the world, owned this iconic Silver Ghost.The Rolls Royce was known to be the car of choice for Indian royals due to its quality and ability to handle Indian roads.



So much so that of all buyers of this model, Indian princes owned most of the Silver Ghosts produced between 1920 and 1926.

The luxury car was ordered for the Delhi Durbar celebration back in the early 1900s and was then passed on to Wadiyar.

To be auctioned at Bonham’s in London on September 16, it is expected to go for £300,000-£400,000 (~$433350-$577800).

Also to be auctioned next month is a gold pendant from the treasury of Tipu Sultan. A rarity, it is expected to fetch between £80,000 and £1,20,000 (~$115560-$173340).

The pendant is set with a 38-carat emerald surrounded by nine precious stones including topaz, blue sapphire, ruby, diamond and pearl.

Tipu Sultan, known to be a staunch opponent of the British, lost most of his treasures after his defeat; very few pieces from it survived in their original form.

Besides these two well known artifacts, other items up for auction include an impressive North Indian 19th century silver sheet-covered wood tester bed estimated at £15,000-£20,000 (~$21667-$28890) and a rare 18th century South Indian carved emerald figurine estimated at £40,000-£60,000 (~$57780-$86670).

