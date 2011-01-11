Auburn Wins The BCS Championship Game

Photo: AP

Auburn kicker Wes Byrum booted a 19-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Auburn a 22-19 win over the Oregon Ducks in the BCS Championship Game.It marks the Tigers’ first national championship since 1957 and the fifth title in a row by an SEC team.



Oregon rallied to tie the score with two and a half minutes remaining, but Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton led the team down the field — aided by a spectacular run by freshman running back Mike Dyer where he appeared to be tackled but did go down — to set up the game winning FG.

