Surveillance footage appears to show somebody intentionally setting fire to one of Auburn University's famed Toomer's Corner oak trees

The toilet paper hanging from one of Auburn University’s famed Toomer’s Corner oak trees was set on fire late Saturday night and surveillance footage of the corner appears to show a person intentionally setting the fire.

The toilet paper celebration is a longstanding tradition at Auburn following wins by their football team.

Following Auburn’s 18-13 upset win over No. 18 LSU, the toilet paper caught fire causing damage to the tree.

Someone inadvertently set the one of the Toomer’s Oaks on fire. It’s out now, but all the toilet paper is burned off pic.twitter.com/0cSGRUBEFZ

— Sam Butler (@_sam_butler) September 25, 2016

Surveillance footage obtained by AL.com appears to show a person in dark clothes walk up to the toilet paper and light it on fire. The person appears to be confronted by a woman afterwards, before walking away.

This oak tree was one of the new trees planted at the corned in 2015 after the original trees were poisoned in 2011.

