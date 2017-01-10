Auburn students celebrated Alabama's loss in the college football championship by rolling Toomer's Corner

Michael Chang/Getty Images Fans rolled Toomer’s Corner following a game during the 2016 season.

Clemson defeated Alabama in the college football championship on Monday night — or Tuesday morning if you were on the east coast — and the celebration was on in Clemson, South Carolina.

But the Clemson campus wasn’t the only one celebrating on Monday night — or Tuesday morning; did we mention the game took four hours and nine minutes? They were also celebrating in Auburn, Alabama, home of Auburn University, the Crimson Tide’s hated rival.

Typically, Auburn students celebrate wins for the sports program by “rolling Toomer’s Corner.” That is, they cover the oak trees across the street from Toomer’s drug store with toilet paper. However, the practice is not just reserved for wins. It can also happen when something bad happens to Bama.

Here is what the corner looked like after the students finally dispersed.

As they say, the enemy of your enemy is your friend, which makes for an odd bond between Clemson and Auburn. The rivalry is strong in this state.

Clemson beats Alabama for the national title and Toomer’s Corner is being rolled in Auburn. pic.twitter.com/bJhPk0BVyS

— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 10, 2017

