Auburn student hit an underhanded shot from half court to win free tuition

Auburn University junior Ben Bode won himself a cool $US5,000 at halftime of an Auburn-Arkansas basketball game on Saturday when he miraculously drained a granny shot from half court.

At halftime, Bode took the court as part of the Golden Flake Tuition Shootout. The contest is fairly standard as far as fan-on-the-court basketball contests go: hit a layup, and then a free throw, and then a 3-pointer, and then a half-court shot in under 24 seconds.

Our man Ben did just that — going a perfect four for four.

Here’s the video:

Last week, we witnessed a surprise proposal during halftime of a Siena basketball game. Now, in the SEC, we have $US5,000 towards tuition, all thanks to the trusty old granny shot.

Layup ☑️ Free Throw ☑️ 3-pointer ☑️ HALF-COURT GRANNY SHOT ☑️ Junior Ben Bode was on ???? in the @Golden_Flake Tuition Shootout.#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/KUL4ptU6QY

— Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) February 26, 2017

