FACT: Auburn Spent $170,000 On Cam Newton

No, no, it wasn’t in the form of a personal check to his father to ensure Newton quarterbacked the Tigers.Rather, it was on legal fees to keep him eligible for this past season, the Birmingham News reports.



If it’s all the same, couldn’t the university have just given $170,000 to the players that led Auburn to a national championship, and undoubtedly generated 200-times that amount for the school?

