Auburn Is Coming To DC, The Packers Stay At Home

It is customary for championship teams to visit Washington, D.C. and the president of the United States as part of the fruits of their victory. The Auburn Tigers have their day set to visit the leader of the free world later this month, but another championship team, the Green Bay Packers, can’t schedule a visit with the commander-in-chief due to the on-going NFL labour disputes.



The White House announced that President Obama is set to host QB Cam Newton and the Auburn Tigers on April 29th to commemorate their BCS championship. However, the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers can’t book their flight just yet. QB Aaron Rodgers and company will have to sit back and wait as the labour disputes continue. Since players and team officials are barred from communicating during the lockout, the Packers are unable to schedule a trip to the White House leaving their customary visit in jeopardy.

Shaking President Obama’s hand certainly isn’t a reason to resolve the labour disputes, but it would be a shame to see this ongoing tradition halted because owners and players cannot reach an agreement.

Fortunately, there is no official timeline for championship teams to visit the White House so the trip isn’t scratched just yet. But the Packers’ Charles Woodson, who was displeased with Obama refusing to attend the Super Bowl because of his loyalty to the Chicago Bears, cannot welcome the trip soon enough as he is longing to shake President Obama’s hand to remind him who’s best in the NFL.

