Auburn Fires Its Head Football Coach, A Move That Will Cost The University $11 Million

Photo: AP

Two years after winning a national championship, Gene Chizik has been fired as head coach of Auburn (via ESPN.com). Auburn University doesn’t get off easy, it is going to have dish out millions of dollars to make their football coach go away.According to Nathaniel Grow of Sports Law Blog, Auburn owes Chizik $7.5 million based on the buyout clause in the contract extension he signed two years ago. On top of that, assuming the entire coaching staff is let go, the school will have to pay the assistant coaches more than $3.5 million in buyouts, for a total cost that will “exceed $11 million.”



Of course, the folks at Auburn have become experts at giving bad coaches a lot of money. In 2008, Auburn paid Tommy Tuberville $5.1 million when he “resigned.”

While Chizik did lead Auburn to a national title in 2010, his record was just 19-19 in games that Cam Newton was not his quarterback. In hindsight, maybe they should have given the 2010 Coach of the Year award to Newton.

