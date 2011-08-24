An Auburn Fan May Have Arranged Heisman Winner Mark Ingram's Car Crash

There are rivalries. And then there’s the Iron Bowl.



The Auburn-Alabama battle has divided southern gentleman since 1893. And that’s putting it lightly.

Take a look at what Alabama blog I Bleed Crimson Red discovered.

Wyatt4Auburn solicited volunteers to get “into a little fender-bender” with Alabama running back Trent Richardson.

And another crazed fan is allegedly taking credit for orchestrating an incident with former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram.

From Prowlin Tiger 99:

“Well, we sent AuburnProud to Huntsville to give Ingram a little going away present. Anyone have a high mileage truck or SUV with a sturdy brushguard looking for adventure?”

The Heisman Trophy winner was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler in Huntsville, Alabama in June. Incidentally, AuburnProud drives an 18-wheeler and resides in Huntsville, Alabama.

If this turns out to be more than male bravado, criminal conspiracy is a class B felony. No word yet if any legal actions have been taken.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.