Auburn Coach Could Pay Dearly For Cam Newton Investigation

If you told Auburn Coach Gene Chizik before the season that his team would be 11-0 in November and his quarterback would have turned into a superstar, you can bet that he would have been thrilled.



The Tigers are undefeated and Cam Newton is a star, but things aren’t going all that well for Chizik. Because of all the trouble surrounding Newton and the university, Chizik could lose up to $1.45 million in bonuses even if he isn’t solely guilty of anything.

Chizik’s contract clearly states that bonuses “are subject to there being no major violations of NCAA Bylaws during the period in question.”

He could also lose $60,000 monthly payments for public appearances simply for being the target of investigation, and lose even more money if he is suspended or fired.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.