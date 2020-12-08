Aubrey Plaza accidentally revealed that Kristen Stewart had COVID-19 while filming 'Happiest Season' — and her reaction is priceless

Hulu (L-R) Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in ‘Happiest Season.’

Aubrey Plaza revealed that Kristen Stewart got COVID-19 when filming “Happiest Season” while being interviewed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The movie was shot in Pittsburgh in early February of this year.

“COVID was on our set, Kristen got sick,” Plaza said.

“I think a bunch of people on our set got sick,” she continued. “I didn’t, thank God.”

Though Hulu’s hit comedy “Happiest Season” is set over the holidays, in reality, the movie was shot in Pittsburgh in February of this year, which was right when the coronavirus was beginning to spread through the US.

And according to star Aubrey Plaza, many of the cast and crew got sick, including Kristen Stewart.

“COVID was on our set, Kristen got sick,” Plaza told Stephen Colbert Friday on “The Late Show,” adding that no one on set knew that what people had was the deadly virus that would cause a worldwide pandemic.

But the news of Kristen being sick got Colbert’s attention.

“Are we breaking news? Are we breaking news right now?” Colbert asked. “Do people know that Kristen Stewart got sick?”

“Oh, sorry,” Plaza responded with her face in full surprise realising what she just revealed.

“I want that to be news, we call that an exclusive,” Colbert said.

“It might be,” Plaza responded.

To this point, Stewart has not spoken publicly about getting the virus. Insider contacted Kristen Stewart’s representative for comment but did not get a response.

Here’s Plaza’s reaction when she realised she spilt the tea:

CBS Aubrey Plaza’s reaction when she realised she broke the news that Kristen Stewart had the coronavirus during the filming of ‘Happiest Season.’

In the romantic comedy, Stewart plays Abby, a gay woman excited to propose to her partner Harper (played by Mackenzie Davis), but things don’t go as planned when Abby realises Harper hasn’t come out to her family yet when the two go to visit Harper’s family for the holidays. Plaza plays a former fling of Harper’s who befriends Abby.

Plaza told Colbert “a lot of people got sick” while they were filming.

“It was the last week of February,” she said. “It was that zone where people were starting to talk about the coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it â€” no one really understood how serious it was. I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank God.”

Plaza said the severity of the virus really hit her when she was leaving the set and the person driving her to the airport gave her the straight talk.

“I said, ‘Do you think I should be worried about this virus thing?’ And he said, ‘It’s already here. That s—‘s been in Pittsburgh for a long time.’ Anyway, he was right.”

Watch Plaza talk to Colbert about the “Happiest Season” set being infected with the coronavirus:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=npDdU_WYqIc?start=121

