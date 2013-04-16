Aubrey Plaza Was Kicked Out Of The MTV Movie Awards After Bizarre Stunt

Aubrey Plaza attempting to take the popcorn award from Will Ferrell.

One of the strangest moments of the MTV Movie Awards last night was when “Parks and Rec” actress Aubrey Plaza ran onto the stage barefoot and attempted to pry the golden popcorn award for Comedic Genius from Will Ferrell’s hands.



The moment appeared to be a failed stunt reminiscent of Kanye’s 2009 VMA stage moment.

Though Farrell joked that the bit was staged, it turns out the act was an attempt at a publicity stunt for Plaza’s upcoming film, “The To Do List,” which the actress had written across her chest.

According to MTV, Aubrey was escorted out of the awards by network executives and the head of Viacom security during the following upcoming break.

The film, out August 16, follows Brandy Clark (Aubrey Plaza) as she attempts to accomplish a list of items before heading to college in the fall.

The movie also stars Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson, Andy Samberg, and Connie Britton.

Here’s another shot showing the awkward tension on stage:

And, here’s a clearer image of the film title scrawled across Plaza:

The actress later took to Twitter calling the stage onslaught a success:

Watch the awkward moment below:

