Here's How AT&T's New Data Pricing Plans Will Save Most People Money

BillShrink co-founder & CEO Schwark Satyavolu says AT&T’s new data pricing plan is a good thing. Customers will now have the option to save hundreds of dollars over the course of their 2-year contract, and it’s just an issue of figuring out how much data you use.



Plus, the cheaper plans could send iPhone and BlackBerry sales through the roof.

However, pricing could be an issue in the future if data usage continues to increase at the rate it has been over the past year and a half.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

