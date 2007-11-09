AT&T's Multi-Screen Ad Strategy Hits Early Snag

Why is AT&T spending billions on a fibre-optic cable TV service? Primarily to keep its customers from fleeing for cable companies, which have bundled cheap, digital phone service with their TV and high-speed Internet offerings. But owning its own TV network also meant AT&T could sell ads across multiple screens: on TV, the Web, and on mobile phones.

Now the Post says that ad strategy isn’t going too well: Ad industry vet Karl Spangenberg, who was in charge of AT&T’s plan — which included hiring 100 people by the end of the year — quietly quit the company months ago. An AT&T rep tells the paper that they haven’t named a replacement and that they are “still evaluating [their] platform and business model.” The good news: both mobile advertising and AT&T’s TV network — just 126,000 subscribers at the end of Q3 — are in their infancies, and the telco has plenty time to figure things out. NYPost

