AT&T And Verizon Stop Suing Each Other Over 'Map' Commercials

AT&T and Verizon have agreed to drop lawsuits against each other over Verizon’s “There’s A Map For That” commercials.

AT&T filed suit last month over allegedly “misleading” Verizon ads supposedly causing AT&T to suffer “irreparable harm.”

The ads pointed out that Verizon’s 3G network covers more of the country geographically than AT&T’s, which is true.

Meanwhile, Verizon is continuing its “map” campaign. Here’s the latest:



