AT&T's 12-Year Sponsorship Of American Idol Is Over [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know:

American Idol’s 13th season will be without a partner that has been with the show since its inception, in what could be seen as the latest sign of the show’s declining appeal. Variety reported Wednesday that after 12 years, AT&T will no longer sponsor the singing competition, ending a sponsorship that helped push the company into the new millennium when it asked viewers to use text message to vote for the contestants they thought should win the competition.

Facebook announced that a study from ComScore found that people were significantly more likely to visit the websites of car manufacturers after seeing ads on Facebook. The news bolsters Facebook’s pitch to the automotive industry, parts of which remain unsure that Facebook’s ads can help sell cars.

Marissa Mayer’s first major hire at Yahoo, chief operating officer Henrique De Castro, is no longer with the company. A former Google executive, De Castro was brought in to develop Yahoo’s ad business by cultivating the company’s relationship with advertising agencies.

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York hired former Havas Worldwide executive creative director Walt Connelly for the position of global creative director.

The Facebook marketing firm Ampush added former Facebook vp of global marketing solutions Tom Arrix to its advisory board.

JC Penney’s struggles continued as the company said it would close 33 stores and cut 2,000 jobs.

The Media Kitchen hired Josh Engroff to be its chief digital media officer. Engroff was previously General Manager of Mobile at Dstillery, as well as Managing Partner of kbs+ Ventures.

SapientNitro purchased the Miami-based multicultural agency La Comunidad.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

