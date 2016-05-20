AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson to speak at IGNITION 2016

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson will be speaking at IGNITION.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson will be speaking at IGNITION: The Future of Digital about how he keeps the company on the cutting edge by expanding into digital media and beyond.

AT&T pioneered the all-in-one entertainment and communications package with U-Verse, and the company’s recent acquisition of DirecTV takes it one step closer to becoming your home’s digital-entertainment hub.

Under Stephenson, the emphasis has been on adaptation to the marketplace, where the key words are virtualization and cloud computing. That endeavour extends to AT&T employees, who are encouraged to take coding classes on their own time or risk on-the-job obsolescence.

Find out how Randall Stephenson keeps AT&T competitive at IGNITION: The Future of Digital, hosted by Henry Blodget, Business Insider’s editor-in-chief and CEO.

Other speakers include IAC‘s Barry Diller, Airbnb‘s Nathan Blecharczyk, and Cisco‘s Chuck Robbins. Join them to explore how media is changing.

Haven’t purchased a ticket yet? Don’t delay! Extra-early-bird tickets are available here — they will save you $1,500.









Stay in the know by following @BI_Events on Twitter and liking it on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.