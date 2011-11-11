The Attorney Advising Alleged Victims Doesn't Think Joe Paterno Should Have Been Fired

The attorney who is representing the alleged victims of Jerry Sandusky, Ben Andreozzi, does not think Paterno should have been fired. He released this statement today (via Sarah Ganam of The Patriot-News):



“The board of trustees got it wrong. They should have consulted the victims before making a decision on Mr. Paterno,” Ben Andreozzi said. “They should have considered these victims watch TV and are aware of the students’ reaction and may not want to be associated with the downfall of Mr. Paterno. The school instead elected to do what it felt was in its own best interest at the time. Isn’t that what put the school in this position in the first place?”

Andreozzi points out, once again, the board of trustees did not take the victims lives into consideration:

“The way the Board reached its decision raises more concerns than the decision itself. There is no indication the Board considered the impact of the decision on the abuse victims,” Andreozzi continued. “The school let the victims down once, and I think they owed it to the victims to at least gauge how the immediate termination decision would impact them as opposed to Mr. Paterno’s resignation at the end of the year. These victims do not live in a bubble.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.