Attorneys representing 2 men shot by Rittenhouse say they acted ‘heroically’ and ‘did not seek violence, but to end violence’

Gaige Grosskreutz watches video of the shooting as he testifies about being shot in the right bicep during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via Associated Press

Attorneys representing Gaige Grosskreutz and the Estate of Joseph Rosenbaum spoke out on Friday.

After Kyle Rittenhouse was fully acquitted on five charges, they said their clients acted “heroically.”

“They did not seek violence, but to end violence,” the attorneys said in a statement sent to Insider.

Attorneys representing Gaige Grosskreutz and the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, two men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020, said that their clients acted “heroically” and “did not seek violence, but to end violence.”

On Friday, a jury fully acquitted Rittenhouse on five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Rittenhouse was charged with fatally shooting two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and charged with injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on August 25, 2020.

“Today we grieve for the families of those slain by Kyle Rittenhouse,” Kimberley Motley and Milo Schwab, attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz and the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, told Insider in a statement. “Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum did not deserve to die that night. For now, we ask for peace from everyone hurting and that the public respect the privacy of the victims and their families.”

“That night in Kenosha, Gaige Grosskreutz, Anthony Huber, and many others acted heroically. They did not seek violence, but to end violence. What we need right now is justice, not more violence,” the attorneys said.

“While today’s verdict may mean justice delayed, it will not mean justice denied. We are committed to uncovering the truth of that night and holding those responsible to account,” they added.

The jury deliberated for three-and-a-half days.

Rittenhouse, 18, wept and collapsed after being acquitted of all counts, embracing one of his defense attorneys.

During the trial, Rittenhouse took the stand and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him, claiming self-defense.

The parents of Anthony Huber, one of the men fatally shot by Rittenhouse also spoke out on Friday, decrying the trial and Rittenhouse’s acquittal in a statement.

“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” the statement said. “There was no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz.”