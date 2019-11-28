The attorney of a DNC staffer named in a lawsuit about the Devin Nunes' cow parody Twitter account pointed out that cows can't actually type

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Rep. Devin Nunes of California on Capitol Hill on March 24, 2017.

An attorney for a Democratic National Committee official named in a lawsuit by Rep. Devin Nunes has hit back at the Republican lawmaker’s claim that a Twitter parody account called “Devin Nunes’ cow” damaged his electoral chances.

“It is self-evident that cows are domesticated livestock animals and do not have the intelligence, language, or opposable digits needed to operate a Twitter account,” the attorney wrote in the court filing, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Adam Parkhomenko, the DNC staffer named in the suit, said he would not name the persons behind the account, as Nunes has demanded.

“Devin Nunes won’t be scaring or intimidating anyone,”Parkhomenko said on Twitter on Wednesday. “The only thing he’s getting is more of the same.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California is pressing ahead with his lawsuit against the operators of the Twitter parody accounts “Devin Nunes’ cow” and “Devin Nunes’ Mum.”

The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee claims that the accounts sought to damage his reelection prospects and reputation, but in court documents filed in Virginia on Tuesday an attorney for Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic National Committee employee named in the lawsuit, had a withering response.

The attorney wrote that the lawsuit should be quashed because no one could conceivably take the accounts seriously.

“No reasonable person would believe that Devin Nunes’ cow actually has a Twitter account, or that the hyperbole, satire and cow-related jokes it posts are serious facts,” the filing said, according to The Sacramento Bee.

“It is self-evident that cows are domesticated livestock animals and do not have the intelligence, language, or opposable digits needed to operate a Twitter account.

“Defendant ‘Devin Nunes’ Mum’ likewise posts satirical patronising, nagging, mothering comments which ostensibly treat Mr. Nunes as a misbehaving child.”

Twitter/Devin Nunes’ cow The profile page of the ‘Devin Nunes’ cow’ parody account.

In the filing, Parkhomenko said he was refusing Nunes’ demand to disclose the identity of the people behind the parody accounts.

In the lawsuit, Nunes is also suing the Republican political strategist Liz Mair, claiming that she worked with Parkhomenko and whoever was behind the satirical Twitter accounts in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to damage his prospects for reelection in the 2018 midterms.

Parkhomenko tweeted Wednesday that he was “proud to have the backs” of Mair and the two parody accounts.

“Devin Nunes won’t be scaring or intimidating anyone. The only thing he’s getting is more of the same,” he added in the tweet.

Proud to have the backs of ⁦@DevinCow⁩, ⁦@NunesAlt⁩ and ⁦@LizMair⁩. Devin Nunes won’t be scaring or intimidating anyone. The only thing he’s getting is more of the same. https://t.co/xbwl4aSceD — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 27, 2019

Earlier this week, Nunes threatened to sue CNN after the outlet reported that he met a Ukrainian official in Vienna who had previously met with President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani during Giuliani’s search for damaging information about Joe Biden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.