Black FedEx driver who was shot at by two white men in Mississippi thinks he’s getting ‘home-cooked’ by the local police department and wants the FBI to investigate, his lawyer says

FedEx driver Demonterrio Gibson, speaks about his recent experience where he alleges he was fired upon and chased by a white father and son while delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven, at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Associated Press

A Black FedEx driver says two white men chased and shot at him while he was delivering packages in Mississippi.

Carlos Moore, the driver’s attorney, told Insider that he asked the FBI to investigate the case as a possible hate crime.

According to Moore, he believes that two officers investigating the case on the local level are related to the two suspects.

An attorney for a Black FedEx driver, D’Monterrio Gibson, who says he was chased and shot at by two white men in Mississippi told Insider that he asked the FBI to investigate the shooting as a hate crime because the case is being “home-cooked” by the local police department.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, father and son Gregory and Brandon Case each face one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and aggravated assault in connection with the alleged attack last month. Gibson’s attorney, Carlos Moore, told Insider that he has reason to believe that the assistant police chief and a lead investigator on the case are related to the two suspects.

Moore said he is “very much displeased” with the “home-cooking” that the case is getting from the Brookhaven Police Department. Moore said that he asked the department to recuse itself from the investigation and he wants the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation on the state level.

“We’re asking for the MBI to takeover and the charges be upgraded to attempted murder,” Moore told Insider.

When asked if Moore was confident in the MBI’s ability to handle the case, Moore said the agency “actually could still be too close to the kitchen, so I also asked for the FBI to officially investigate for a hate crime.”

More said that the FBI went to the Brookhaven Police Department on Thursday and requested the case file, but it declined to tell him whether or not it is investigating the case. The FBI, BPD, and MBI did not immediately return Insider’s requests for comment on Friday.

Gibson told reporters on Thursday that he was driving near the Case’s home on January 24 because he had put the wrong address into his GPS while he was delivering FedEx packages. Gibson said at a news conference that the Cases shot at him and chased him for around 7 minutes after they spotted him in their neighborhood.

Gibson told reporters that he thought the attack was racially motivated.

“I’m from Mississippi, but I never really experienced racism, especially not to this extent, but I’m just looking at everything and way different now,” Gibson told reporters.

Gibson said that he didn’t think the Brookhaven Police Department was taking the case seriously from the beginning and police asked him not to speak with the media. According to Gibson, police were too focused on “worrying about what people thought about Brookhaven.”

“Even the chief emphasized that Brookhaven was so un-racist when that wasn’t even the object at hand,” Gibson told reporters.