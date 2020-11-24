The attorney for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse appears to be a QAnon believer

Apu Gomes/Getty Images Attorney L. Lin Wood (C) arrives to US District Court in Los Angeles, California, on December 3, 2019.

L. Lin Wood, the attorney representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged in the Kenosha shooting, appears to be a believer of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Wood’s Twitter profile includes several references to QAnon, the baseless far-right conspiracy-theory movement.

The attorney has spread baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that are linked to QAnon.

He also claimed that the ousting of a lawyer from Trump’s legal team was part of a plan.

One of the lawyers representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with shooting three people during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, appears to be an advocate of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

L. Lin Wood, a trial attorney based in Atlanta who is a part of Rittenhouse’s legal team, posted on social media about the QAnon-linked Dominion Voting Systems conspiracy theory as recently as Thursday.

Wood has become a central figure in the news after announcing on Friday that with donations from actor Ricky Schroder and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, he had raised enough money to bail Rittenhouse out of jail on a $US2 million cash bond. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide in the August shooting that killed two people.

Wood is a supporter of President Donald Trump and has spread QAnon-linked conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. QAnon, a baseless far-right conspiracy theory that alleges President Trump is fighting a “deep state” cabal of pedophiles, has shifted in recent weeks to focus on the popularization of fictitious voter-fraud claims.

Wood’s Twitter bio includes the QAnon movement’s slogan, “#WWG1WGA,” which stands for “Where we go one, we go all.”

Screenshot/Twitter The attorney’s Twitter profile has several QAnon references.

Refusing to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s win, Trump’s supporters have circulated QAnon-linked conspiracy theories that have reached the president’s ears, including the outlandish claims that Dominion Voting Systems somehow rigged the election in Biden’s favour.

Wood explicitly posted about the conspiracy theory, writing in a Thursday post on Parler, the Twitter alternative with minimal moderation that’s become hugely popular among the far-right, that people should “remember” the name “Dominion.” The post has 691,000 views on Parler, where Wood has 344,000 followers, as of Monday morning. (He has more than 560,000 Twitter followers.)

There is no evidence to support the theory, and Trump appears to be basing his claims off of segments from the pro-Trump news network One America News Network, which has cited a former administrator of fringe message boards as a “cyber analyst” positing these claims. The Dominion conspiracy theory has largely been popularised by QAnon, according to an analysis by NBC News.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has categorically denied all claims that the election was somehow rigged. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalising the result,” the CISA said in a November 12 statement.

The statement has not stopped claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election from spreading.

Wood also tweeted in support of Sidney Powell, the conspiracy theory-believing attorney who was ousted by the Trump campaign on Sunday. Trump’s advisers had reportedly urged the president to separate from Powell, whose conspiracy theories “had gone too far” for even Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, on November 19.

Many QAnon believers reacted to the news on Twitter and Parler by claiming that Powell’s apparent firing by the Trump team was part of a “plan,” a commonly used term by QAnon adherents. Wood appeared to be among those who believed the Trump campaign’s public disavowal of Powell was “planned.”

In a tweet on Sunday, quote-tweeting a follower who said they were “scared,” Wood said, “There are no coincidences. Everything is planned. Stay strong in your faith. Be patient. Trust the Lord.”

There are no coincidences. Everything is planned. Stay strong in your faith. Be patient. Trust the Lord.#FightBack P.S. It’s Lin, not Linn. Short for Lincoln! I forgive you!!! ???? https://t.co/ubbwTKJIBy — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 23, 2020

Wood has also circulated conspiracy theories related to COVID-19. In a July 12 tweet, Wood shared the false claim that wearing face masks to protect against the virus can “harm wearer,” a conspiracy theory that’s been wildly popular among QAnon believers and peddled by the conspiracy theory’s most ardent supporters. Wood added the QAnon slogan, “WWG1WGA,” to the tweet.

Wood did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

