Meet The Porn Industry's favourite Lawyer Who's Currently Suing 20,000 People

Who knew being an copyright troll was a good thing.The title is a badge of honour for the porn industry’s most prominent lawyer who’s currently attacking about 20,000 people accused of illegal downloading XXX films.



“I’m considered the original copyright troll,” attorney John Steele told Forbes almost proudly in a profile published Monday. “At least my wife loves me. When I read about myself on the Internet, I think, ‘Who is this jerk?'”

Steele monitors file-sharing sites to find Internet users who are downloading the racy films. He’s often content to get somewhat small settlements from the alleged illegal downloaders who prefer to pay up rather than have their names splashed across public court documents, according to Forbes.

Steele’s tactics have dubbed him one of the most hated men on the Internet.

The person paying for a certain IP address might not be the person who actually downloaded the illicit movie, according to Forbes. But the owner will be named in the court documents all the same.

“Just because wrong person arrested for murder doesn’t mean murder shouldn’t be a crime,” Steele told Forbes. “We assess the situation and try to get the facts.”

