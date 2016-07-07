ATTORNEY GENERAL: No charges will be brought against Hillary Clinton in email case

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Wednesday said no charges will be brought against Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state, according to Reuters.

Lynch’s decision comes one day after FBI Director James Comey said his agency would not recommend charges against Clinton, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

Lynch issued the following statement:

“Late this afternoon, I met with FBI Director James Comey and career prosecutors and agents who conducted the investigation of Secretary Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email system during her time as Secretary of State. I received and accepted their unanimous recommendation that the thorough, year-long investigation be closed and that no charges be brought against any individuals within the scope of the investigation.”

Developing…

