'Those remarks are unbelievable to me': Sessions responds to claims he spoke with Russia's ambassador twice last year

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has come under fire following reports that he spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year, after denying any contact in his confirmation hearing in January. Sessions denies that he discussed Trump’s 2016 campaign while meeting with the ambassador as part of his duties on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

