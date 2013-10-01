Attorney-General George Brandis Charged Taxpayers $13,000 For Books, Newspapers And Periodicals

Photo:

Attorney-General George Brandis — already under fire for making taxpayers pay for a wedding trip — claimed $13,000 worth of reading material over four years.

According to The Australian the senator used his “publication entitlement” to fund an extensive collection of books, periodicals and newspapers.

Brandis even reportedly claimed back the cost of John Howard’s and Tony Abbott’s biographies.

From the report, by Troy Bramston:

Whether it is books of cartoons, volumes of law reports, biographies of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, political novels, scholarly accounts of ancient history or George Orwell’s essays, Senator Brandis has billed the cost to taxpayers.

last week Brandis repaid $1683.06 in taxpayer-funded entitlements he had claimed to attend shock jock Michael Smith’s wedding.

There is more here.

