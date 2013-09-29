Attorney-General Brandis Repays Taxpayer-Funded Wedding Trip Bill

Getty/ Sergio Dionisio

Attorney-General George Brandis has repaid $1683.06 in taxpayer-funded entitlements he claimed after attending the wedding of a close friend, shock jock Michael Smith, but maintains he has done nothing wrong.

This morning Fairfax Media reported that collectively, Brandis and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce spent around $3000 on flights, hire cars and incidental expenses for the wedding on the NSW central coast.

Mr Joyce claimed a lesser amount for a Comcar to the hotel he was staying at near the wedding reception venue, reports the SMH.

Brandis written to the Department of Finance, apologising for his actions which he thought were within parliamentary entitlements, “since they were incurred in the course of attendance at a function primarily for work-related purposes”.

He added: “I remain of that view.”

