Attn: Mall Owners, These Retailers Might Become Deadbeats

Do you own and manage a mall? Here’s some news you can use.



The analysts at Madison-Marquette have put together a handy chart showing which retail stores are most likely to get into trouble and not pay up, leaving you with a gaping hole where a store used to be. So accept stores with caution.

Oh wait, who are we kidding? Malls aren’t in position to be denying anyone space. They’re inviting churches in to fill vacant space. (via Retail Traffic Mag)

National Retailer Risk Tracking by Madison Marquette



