ATTN Mahmoud Ahmadinejad: You Do Not Want To Mess With This Guy

I especially like the “Oh, you’re so kind” head-tilt after he’s done.



So he just doesn’t care anymore, is that it? Is this the only reason he hasn’t quit, because it would mean cutting off his narcissistic supply?

The other day I said Obama would host SNL before his term is up, with musical guest Justin Bieber. That was a joke, obviously. Obama will be the musical guest as well. (Why would he share a stage with somebody who’s more popular than him?) And when he goes over like Lana Del Rey, it’ll be Bush’s fault.

P.S. Speaking of “bad” and “Green”…

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

