Your Attitude Determines Whether Or Not You'll Succeed

The results of your actions have little to do with what you are actually doing and almost everything to do with your attitude.



Which is ironic because we spend most of our time creating lists and getting organised and listing resolutions about what we should be doing, forgetting that who we are being is much more important.

That’s why we’re called human beings. Not human doings.

Your life is full of things that you do.

Your business and family and community demand that you do certain things. Some things you are shamed into doing. Other things you do because it makes other people happy or it makes you feel fulfilled or you get paid to do them.

But doing can mask the hollowness of just going through the motions. Mindless repetition. Heartless action.

Which is why your attitude is so important.

If you believe that your best days are ahead of you, then you’ll find a creative solution to even the worst circumstance. If you believe that people aren’t intentionally trying to hurt you, then you’ll tend to give more second chances and receive them. If you believe that you are worth fighting for then you’ll find a way to keep going — no matter the effort required.

You can put on a happy face temporarily when you’re in front of the right people, but your attitude is what determines the decisions that no one else sees until it’s too late.

Your attitude is what ultimately determines if you achieve your goals or if you fall short. You can’t fake it. You can’t pretend like everything is OK. Your attitude colours the world around around you. It changes the sights and sounds. It makes you believe what you want to believe.

So if what you want to see and hear and feel is hate and fear and frustration then chances are you’ll find it all too easily. But if you want to find the brightest parts of the universe around you, then that is what you will find. Your attitude will lead you there.

You will be delighted in spite of troubling times and unfortunate circumstances. You’ll find hope and happiness while others mock and scorn.

It’s your attitude the determines if you make it or if you just ended up being a loser.

Be a better you.

