Atticus Capital's Nat Rothschild Still Living Large, Throwing Parties For Moammar Khadafy's Son

We’re not sure how hedge fund Atticus Capital is faring in the current financial climate, but we’d bet not well.



But one of the firm’s employees is not feeling the effects of the economic downturn. It’s co-founder Nat Rothschild, natch, son of Lord Rothschild. Yes, those Rothschilds.

According to a Page Six item about a party he had this weekend, Nat still has his Greenwich Village townhouse, Gulfstream jet, and proclivity for Russian women. Um, and a friendship with Moammar Khadafy‘s son?

Page Six: If only folks could get along as well in the Mideast as they do in Greenwich Village, where a party was thrown Saturday night for Seif al-Islam Khadafy, son of Libyan strongman Moammar Khadafy. The host was Nat Rothschild – son of British Lord Rothschild, a major donor to Jewish causes and Israel – at Nat’s townhouse on St. Luke’s Place. Nat is well-known in London, according to Spectator columnist Taki Theodoracopulos, for his Atticus hedge funds, his Gulfstream 5 jet, and “his propensity for beautiful women of the Russian persuasion.” Some Russian and Brazilian beauties were on hand Saturday, but Taki chose to talk to Khadafy, who recently expressed willingness to invest some of Libya’s $100 billion in US companies. “How much money is your father giving to the Palestinians?” Taki asked, but Khadafy “obviously mistook me for an ardent Zionist and chose not to answer . . . Khadafy Jr. walked away and mingled with the bevy of beauties in Nat’s futuristic abode.”

