Attica, In Melbourne, Is The Only Australian Restaurant To Make The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Ben Shewry from Attica in Melboune.

Attica, in the Melbourne suburb of Ripponlea, where chef Ben Shewry combines his New Zealand heritage with his curiosity for indigenous flavours, is the only Australian restaurant to make the cut in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards, announced in London overnight.

After a year in second place, Danish restaurant Noma returned to No. 1 for the fourth time in the last five years, pipping last year’s winner, El Celler de Can Roca from Spain.

While Australia was largely snubbed by this annual popularity contest, organised by a UK trade magazine, Australian chefs nonetheless performed admirably, with Newcastle-born Brett Grahan’s London restaurant, The Ledbury, at No. 10 (up from 13 in 2013), David Thompson’s Bangkok restaurant Nahm at No. 13 (up 19 places), and Tetsuya Wakuda’s Singapore restaurant, Waku Ghin, at No. 50.

After five years in the top 50, Quay in Sydney slipped from the table to be at No. 60 and the only other Australian restaurant to be featured in the top 100.

But national pride shouldn’t be too seriously dented by the list, which involves more than 900 people from around the world voting for their favourite restaurants. Australia’s poor showing is more a reflection on the unwillingness of the Eurocentric judging panel to make the 24-hour journey Down Under than our culinary prowess.

UK chef Heston Blumenthal, who will open at Melbourne’s Crown next year, has two restaurants on the list: The Fat Duck at 33, and his London restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, which will become a permanent fixture at Crown, scored a remarkable 5th place on the list.

Australia can also take some consolation in the fact that a number of Aussies work with Rene Redzepi at Noma in Copenhagen.

In recent years, the appearance of Asian and South American restaurants on the World’s 50 Best has improved thanks, in part, to new franchises of the brand opening in both regions, however, Australia is not included in the Asia’s 50 Best grouping, which recently named Thompson’s Nahm as the region’s best.

Spain was the World’s 50 Best’s most successful nation, with three restaurants in the top 10 and seven overall, followed by the USA with two in the top 10 and seven top 50 rankings, then France with five restaurants in the top 50.

The full list of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants are:

1. Noma, Copenhagen, Denmark

2. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain

3. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy

4. Eleven Madison Park, New York, USA

5. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London, UK

6. Mugaritz, San Sebastián, Spain

7. D.O.M., Sao Paulo, Brazil

8. Arzak, San Sebastián, Spain

9. Alinea, Chicago, USA

10. The Ledbury, London, UK

11. Mirazur, Menton, France

12. Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany

13. Nahm, Bangkok, Thailand

14. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

15. Central, Lima, Peru

16. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

17. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

18. Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru

19. Fäviken, Sweden

20. Pujol, Mexico City

21. Le Bernardin, New York, USA

22. Vila Joya, Albufeira, Portugal

23. Frantzén/Lindeberg, Stockholm

24. Amber, Hong Kong

25. L’Arpege, Paris, France

26. Azurmendi, Vizcaya, Spain

27. Le Chateaubriand, Paris, France

28. Aqua, Wolfsburg, Germany

29. De Librije, Zwolle, Netherlands

30. Per Se, New York, USA

31. L’Atelier Saint Germain, Paris, France

32. Attica, Melbourne, Australia

33. Nihonryori RyuGin, Tokyo, Japan

34. Asador Extebarri, Vizcaya, Spain

35. Martín Berasategui, Guipúzcoa, Spain

36. Mani, Sao Paulo, Brazil

37. Restaurant Andre, Singapore

38. L’Astrance, Paris, France

39. Piazza Duomo, Piemonte, Italy

40. Daniel, New York, USA

41. Quique Dacosta, Alicante, Spain

42. Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark

43. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

44. The French Laundry, Yountville, USA

45. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium

46. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

47. Fat Duck, Berkshire, UK

48. The Test Kitchen, Cape Town, South Africa

49. Coi, San Francisco, USA

50. Waku Ghin, Singapore

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.