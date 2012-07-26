ATTENTION ZYNGA EMPLOYEES: Twitter Is Hiring

Matt Lynley
Zynga CEO Mark Pincus at Zynga Unleashed

Just after Zynga cut its guidance, sending its stock down about 40 per cent, Mike Brown at Twitter had a short message for Zynga’s employees:

Brown is director of corporate development at Twitter, so we’re not sure he actually has the authority to hire any employees fleeing Zynga.

We know Zynga is in pretty bad shape, but seriously, is this the best way to go about it?

One person who didn’t think so: former Twitter recruiter Morgan Missen, who scolded Brown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

facebook sai-us zynga