ATTENTION ZYNGA EMPLOYEES: Twitter Is Hiring

Just after Zynga cut its guidance, sending its stock down about 40 per cent, Mike Brown at Twitter had a short message for Zynga’s employees:



Hi Zynga engineers & designers! We’ll happily accept your job applications here at Twitter where life is good. Come on over! @NilsEr#ZNGA — Michael Brown (@mikeisbrown) July 25, 2012

Brown is director of corporate development at Twitter, so we’re not sure he actually has the authority to hire any employees fleeing Zynga.

We know Zynga is in pretty bad shape, but seriously, is this the best way to go about it?

One person who didn’t think so: former Twitter recruiter Morgan Missen, who scolded Brown.

Of all people, I’d hope @mikeisbrown would know better than to take public delight in others’ professional misfortune. twitter.com/mikeisbrown/st… — Morgan Missen (@mm) July 25, 2012

