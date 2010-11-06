ATTENTION: Your Bearish Q4 Prediction Is Already Turning Into A Trainwreck

Joe Weisenthal
train smash crash wreck

Just a quick heads up… The first peeks we’ve gotten into Q4 have been very strong.

Granted, we’ve just got one month in the books, but…

  • Manufacturing ISM was way better than expected (and the internal forward-indicators were also bullish).
  • Services ISM also was robust.
  • The October jobs report was much better than expected (and the revisions to August and September) were nice.

As macro data goes, these are some pretty heavy hitters, and at a minimum suggest that the beginning of the quarter has been quite strong.

So if your Q4 GDP estimate is super-bearish (see; here), you’re already in trouble.

