ATTENTION: Your Bearish Q4 Prediction Is Already Turning Into A Trainwreck

Just a quick heads up… The first peeks we’ve gotten into Q4 have been very strong.



Granted, we’ve just got one month in the books, but…

Manufacturing ISM was way better than expected (and the internal forward-indicators were also bullish).

Services ISM also was robust.

The October jobs report was much better than expected (and the revisions to August and September) were nice.

As macro data goes, these are some pretty heavy hitters, and at a minimum suggest that the beginning of the quarter has been quite strong.

So if your Q4 GDP estimate is super-bearish (see; here), you’re already in trouble.

