Attention Young Entrepreneurs: NYU Startup Week Starts Monday

Attention students interested in getting involved in, or at least learning about entrepreneurship and New York City’s tech scene: [email protected]‘s Startup Week begins Monday.



NYU will be hosting tech events all next week, featuring top NYC entrepreneurs (Dennis Crowley, Billy Chasen), VCs (Chris Dixon, Larry Lenihan, Owen Davis), and more. The event culminates with a hackathon next weekend.

You can sign up to attend here. Here’s a preliminary schedule of events:

