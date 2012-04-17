ATTENTION WALL STREETERS: New York Jets Player D'Brickshaw Ferguson Wants To Challenge You To A Vertical Jumping Contest Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

New York Jets offensive tackle D’Brickshaw Ferguson will be on Wall Street today to raise money for the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer centre and he wants bankers in attendance, according to Dealbreaker.Ferguson wants Wall Streeters working nearby to come out to participate in a vertical jump challenge. For any Wall Streeter who is able to jump 24 inches, Ferugson will donate $100 to the cancer centre; for anyone jumping 26 inches, he will donate $200, and so on.



The event takes place at the intersection of Exchange Plaza and Broad Street, and begins at 3:45 pm.

So bankers and the like—start stretching. Dealbook also reported that Ferguson is bringing a couple thousand dollars in cash to donate.

Ferguson’s appearance is also to raise awareness for this year’s The Decathlon, a charity athletic competition event for financial professionals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.