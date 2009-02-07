Wal-Mart Shoppers Could Lose SI Swimsuit Issue (TWX)

Magazine distributors Source Interlink Cos. and Anderson News want Time Inc., the publisher of Sports Illustrated, and two other magazine publishers, Baur Publications and American Media, to pay another $.07 per magazine for delivery of the magazines to retailers.



So far the publishers refuse. The standoff means copies of SI’s popular swimsuit issue may not be delivered to more than 3,000 Wal-Mart stores as well as grocery chains Kroger and Safeway.

“It’s a nightmare, an absolute nightmare,” one industry executive told the New York Post.

What we want to know: How many Amazon Kindles could Time Inc. deliver instead of just the one issue? (No one will mind that the black and white photos, right?)

See Also:

Magazine Ad Pages Down 12% In 2008

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.