ATTENTION SKYRIM FANS: The 'DawnGuard' Expansion Pack Is Out Today And It's Bloody Good*

The highly anticipated expansion pack for Bethesda Game Studio’s “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” was released today for Xbox 360.As the first official expansion pack, “DawnGuard” provides an additional quest in which players are faced with becoming a vampire and joining Harkon, the Volkihar vampire lord or joining the DawnGuard, a secret order of vampire hunters.



While the honorable choice may be the latter, becoming a vampire comes with some pretty awesome perks, including turning into a cloud of bats and suspending enemies in the air while simultaneously draining their health.

A little advice from Kotaku. Players should be at least at level 10 before starting this new quest.

Intrigued? Check out an introductory video below on how to start the new DawnGuard quest.

Unfortunately for all PC gamers, there’s still no official release date for the PC version yet.

UPDATE: Gamespot just posted the entire two and a half hour walkthrough video. You can watch it here.

