Attention New Parents: Facebook Is Fixing The You-Can't-Tag-Your-Baby Problem

Facebook engineers, working hard on the world’s most intractable problems

At a meeting with the company last night, we were relieved to learn that Facebook is fixing the whole I-can’t-find-pictures-of-my-nephew problem.The issue is that parents can’t “tag” Facebook photos of their children with hyperlinked tags. They have to use plaintext tags.



That’s because linked tags point to Facebook profiles, which aren’t allowed for children under 13.

Practically, this means that Facebook doesn’t organise photos of a single baby all in one place. There is no place on Facebook where a relative can go to see all the photos a parent has uploaded of their child.

The company is working on some sort of solution. Why now? Simple: Lots of Facebook execs and engineers – including CTO Bret Taylor and VP of user growth Chamath Palihapitiya – are suddenly having babies.

