ATTENTION MAYOR BLOOMBERG: If NYC Workers Intentionally Delayed Snow Removal, You Need To Fire Them

Fire ’em, Mike!

New York City sanitation workers intentionally delayed snow-plowing efforts after the big storm earlier this week to protest budget cuts, the New York Post reports.This protest apparently contributed to the slow progress after the storm, which left streets unplowed and cars and buses stranded all over the city.



Mayor Bloomberg needs to respond to this report immediately.

Specifically, he needs to find out whether it is true. And, if it is, he then needs to fire the people responsible.

With more than 8 million American jobs having been lost in the past few years, and 10% of the country still out of work, the idea that city workers would intentionally do a lousy job because they’re upset about forced budget cuts should be offensive to every American.

New York City, like many American municipalities, has a gigantic budget shortfall. We can wring our hands and point fingers all day, but pointing fingers won’t solve the problem. What will solve the problem is cutting spending or increasing tax revenue (or both).

That’s not a political statement. That’s just reality.

Having a job, benefits, and pension is not a right. It’s a privilege. That’s true in the private sector, and it’s true in the public sector. Public sector jobs, meanwhile, are made possible only by revenue raised from the citizens that public sector workers are hired to serve. They’re also not guaranteed for life.

Public sector workers who do a crappy job because their budgets are getting cut should immediately be fired. If that’s what happened in New York City this week, heads need to roll.

See Also: Watch NYC Snowplow Smash Into Parked SUV Again And Again And Again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.