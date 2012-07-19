ATTENTION 'MASS EFFECT' FANS: The Latest DLC Is Now Available For Free Download

The latest DLC (downloadable content) for BioWare’s “Mass Effect 3” launches today and is available for free download.



This “Mass Effect 3: Earth” package provides players with six new characters, three new weapons, three new maps, and a new difficulty mode.

The package is free, so what are you waiting for? But if you need more convincing, check out the trailer for “Mass Effect 3: Earth” below.



