ATTENTION 'MASS EFFECT' FANS: The Latest DLC Is Now Available For Free Download

Ana Douglas

The latest DLC (downloadable content) for BioWare’s “Mass Effect 3” launches today and is available for free download.

This “Mass Effect 3: Earth” package provides players with six new characters, three new weapons, three new maps, and a new difficulty mode.

The package is free, so what are you waiting for? But if you need more convincing, check out the trailer for “Mass Effect 3: Earth” below.

